TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $97.36 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,165 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

