Truist Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14.

In related news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after buying an additional 904,144 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $19,845,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 384,942 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 373,328 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

