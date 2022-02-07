Truist Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coterra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.19. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14.

In other news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,694.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,241,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,410. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

