Truist Financial Cuts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $266.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT opened at $174.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.86 and its 200-day moving average is $235.30. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $155.57 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.