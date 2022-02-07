TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.49. TriMas reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriMas.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,334,000 after purchasing an additional 411,037 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth $95,448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,428,000 after purchasing an additional 388,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after purchasing an additional 161,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,757,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after purchasing an additional 63,597 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.09. 91,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69. TriMas has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

