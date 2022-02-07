Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.85

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 1605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Tricida alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $537.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $62,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 81.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,814,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,588 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 464.6% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,400 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the third quarter worth approximately $6,032,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,813,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.