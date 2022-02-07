Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $25.50 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,982 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $25,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,419,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 91,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,171. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.87. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.18 and a 1 year high of $174.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $8,376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 515,652 shares of company stock worth $87,876,629. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

