Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,759 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 21.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 340.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 503,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 389,093 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 34.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 231,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 59,666 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.0% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 216,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 44,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DQ. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $37.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

