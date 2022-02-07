Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 10,336 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Hologic by 11.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 13.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.55.

HOLX opened at $74.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.22. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

