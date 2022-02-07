Trexquant Investment LP Invests $654,000 in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RDN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

In other Radian Group news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

