Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 51,055 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,055 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 705,267 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after acquiring an additional 296,024 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 900,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 233,885 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 582,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 99,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 575,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

MDRX stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

