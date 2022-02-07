Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 10,200 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2,106.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR opened at $59.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.36.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

