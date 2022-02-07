Tremblant Capital Group Has $15.56 Million Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Tremblant Capital Group lowered its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892,401 shares during the quarter. Tremblant Capital Group owned 0.64% of Verra Mobility worth $15,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 119,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRRM shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.25. 12,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.80 and a beta of 1.43. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

