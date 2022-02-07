Tremblant Capital Group Has $113.29 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Tremblant Capital Group trimmed its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,875,921 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,427,603 shares during the quarter. Twitter makes up 3.6% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned about 0.23% of Twitter worth $113,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Twitter by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $109,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 62.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 42,333.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 4.0% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,901,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.24 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,531,312. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

