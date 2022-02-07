Tremblant Capital Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Tremblant Capital Group reduced its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,113,991 shares during the period. Brinker International makes up approximately 2.2% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $70,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Brinker International by 461.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after buying an additional 1,928,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Shares of EAT stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,153. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.