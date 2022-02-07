TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Deccan Value Investors L.P.

Deccan Value Investors L.P. lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 10.5% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $266,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TDG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $40,287,435 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $619.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $616.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.22. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $552.72 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

