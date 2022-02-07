Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Lessened by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. NZS Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TT stock opened at $158.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $144.78 and a one year high of $207.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TT shares. Stephens increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

