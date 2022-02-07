TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.71 Million

Brokerages expect that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will post $386.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $391.00 million and the lowest is $382.00 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $465.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.07.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after buying an additional 462,156 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after buying an additional 421,098 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,073,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after buying an additional 282,904 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 995,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $411.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

