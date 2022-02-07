Tornado Cash Price Reaches $24.35 on Top Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $24.35 or 0.00057061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $26.78 million and $5.14 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00052398 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.99 or 0.07190096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00056305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,630.54 or 0.99908344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00053670 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

