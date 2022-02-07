Torex Gold Resources Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.41.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.57.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$12.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 3.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

