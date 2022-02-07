Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 521 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 984,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $53,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.56. 184,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,795,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $220.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

