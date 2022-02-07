Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 204,920 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 739,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 204,920 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $32,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.25. 48,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,645,138. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

