Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 1.0% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $68,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $369.17. 1,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $298.54 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.51 and its 200 day moving average is $358.43.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.82.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

