Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,191,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $25,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.98. 56,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,561,375. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.82 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.