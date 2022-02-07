Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $43.40 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $43,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,985.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 77,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO traded down $3.48 on Monday, hitting $590.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $232.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.