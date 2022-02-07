Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TTR opened at C$2.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$112.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Titanium Transportation Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.01.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$101.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$98.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Titanium Transportation Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

