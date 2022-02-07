Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TTR opened at C$2.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$112.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Titanium Transportation Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.01.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$101.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$98.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Titanium Transportation Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

