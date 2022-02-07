Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $250,000 in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. KalVista Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.4% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KALV. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of KALV opened at $13.19 on Monday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.93.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

