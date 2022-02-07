Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires Shares of 43,600 Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Tufin Software Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TUFN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TUFN opened at $8.73 on Monday. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.