Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter worth $236,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPH. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of TPH opened at $22.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.94.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

