Throne (THN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.93 Million

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. Throne has a market capitalization of $57.68 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Throne has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00051049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.36 or 0.07129424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00054563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,013.66 or 0.99321421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 389,187,104 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

