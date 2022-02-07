Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 49,726 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

TRI opened at $105.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $80.16 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.85.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

