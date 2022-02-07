Thomas Gad Sells 35,060 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 35,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $276,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $81,200.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Thomas Gad sold 88,055 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $936,024.65.

On Thursday, January 20th, Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.11.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $92,320.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Gad sold 44,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $725,120.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $385,018.92.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $853,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,320.00.

YMAB stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,554. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $326.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

YMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

