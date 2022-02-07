Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $6.40 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.50 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TMO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $594.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $621.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $595.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

