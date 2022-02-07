Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 55,526 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $357,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 818.1% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $4,038,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $506,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $19,666,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 29,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $598.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $621.41 and a 200-day moving average of $595.98. The company has a market capitalization of $235.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

