The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives $69.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.69 on Friday. Southern has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 80,715 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $832,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 63,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

