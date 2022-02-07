The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 52.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 307,554 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STOR opened at $30.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

