The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 230,893 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,893 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 436,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $3.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

