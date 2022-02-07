The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 375,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,524 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after buying an additional 828,446 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

