The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 3,619 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 663,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 766,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 52,171 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,705,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,048,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after acquiring an additional 734,439 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $12,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Wedbush started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

