The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,483 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $62.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.66.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

