The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 459,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

