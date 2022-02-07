The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €90.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nemetschek has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €85.55 ($96.12).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek stock opened at €80.84 ($90.83) on Thursday. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €50.95 ($57.25) and a 1-year high of €116.15 ($130.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €91.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.