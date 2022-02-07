The Glimpse Group (VRAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ VRAR opened at $9.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. The Glimpse Group has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

