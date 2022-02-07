The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 58.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 231,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 85,596 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 358,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,395,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,693,000 after purchasing an additional 77,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 32.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.22. 367,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,434,006. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

