The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will post $3.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the highest is $3.80 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $13.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $15.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.38. The stock had a trading volume of 225,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.56%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,679,349 shares of company stock valued at $465,569,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

