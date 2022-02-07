Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target Cut to $163.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $147.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $116.01 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

In related news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $516,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,371,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,532,000 after acquiring an additional 49,863 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

