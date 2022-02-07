Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Purchases 486,320 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 65.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,234,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,320 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $42,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in StoneCo by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 119,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneCo stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.69. 115,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,495. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on STNE shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HSBC downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bradesco Corretora dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

