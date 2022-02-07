Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Increases Holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 101.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,410 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Agora were worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agora by 226.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,589,000 after buying an additional 1,860,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Agora by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 24,614 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Agora during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Agora during the second quarter valued at $340,000. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on API shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:API traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.74. 22,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,564. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. Agora, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $114.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.31.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

