Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $1.06 Billion Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,257 shares during the period. BeiGene accounts for approximately 3.7% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 3.12% of BeiGene worth $1,057,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,049 shares of company stock worth $1,366,713 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

Shares of BGNE stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.81. 2,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,142. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $194.50 and a 1-year high of $426.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.77.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. Research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

