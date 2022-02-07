Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TEF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.73 on Friday. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 11.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in Telefónica by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Telefónica by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

